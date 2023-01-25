 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arvind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,979.79 crore, down 13% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,979.79 crore in December 2022 down 13% from Rs. 2,275.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.12 crore in December 2022 down 9.32% from Rs. 92.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.41 crore in December 2022 down 20.66% from Rs. 250.07 crore in December 2021.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,979.79 2,169.81 2,275.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,979.79 2,169.81 2,275.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 843.18 1,068.35 1,151.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 154.12 84.61 84.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 38.91 42.28 6.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 218.26 204.73 208.93
Depreciation 62.77 62.10 67.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 539.23 568.07 586.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.32 139.67 169.60
Other Income 12.32 11.42 13.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.64 151.09 182.83
Interest 43.23 42.31 40.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.41 108.78 142.29
Exceptional Items 9.19 40.52 --
P/L Before Tax 101.60 149.30 142.29
Tax 14.98 22.44 48.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 86.62 126.86 94.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 86.62 126.86 94.16
Minority Interest -2.88 -2.23 -1.57
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.38 0.39 0.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 84.12 125.02 92.77
Equity Share Capital 260.90 260.90 260.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.22 4.79 3.57
Diluted EPS 3.22 4.79 3.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.22 4.79 3.57
Diluted EPS 3.22 4.79 3.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
