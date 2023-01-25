Arvind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,979.79 crore, down 13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,979.79 crore in December 2022 down 13% from Rs. 2,275.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.12 crore in December 2022 down 9.32% from Rs. 92.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.41 crore in December 2022 down 20.66% from Rs. 250.07 crore in December 2021.