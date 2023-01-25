English
    Arvind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,979.79 crore, down 13% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arvind are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,979.79 crore in December 2022 down 13% from Rs. 2,275.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.12 crore in December 2022 down 9.32% from Rs. 92.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.41 crore in December 2022 down 20.66% from Rs. 250.07 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,979.792,169.812,275.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,979.792,169.812,275.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials843.181,068.351,151.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods154.1284.6184.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks38.9142.286.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost218.26204.73208.93
    Depreciation62.7762.1067.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses539.23568.07586.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.32139.67169.60
    Other Income12.3211.4213.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.64151.09182.83
    Interest43.2342.3140.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.41108.78142.29
    Exceptional Items9.1940.52--
    P/L Before Tax101.60149.30142.29
    Tax14.9822.4448.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities86.62126.8694.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period86.62126.8694.16
    Minority Interest-2.88-2.23-1.57
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.380.390.18
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates84.12125.0292.77
    Equity Share Capital260.90260.90260.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.224.793.57
    Diluted EPS3.224.793.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.224.793.57
    Diluted EPS3.224.793.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
