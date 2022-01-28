Arvind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,275.66 crore, up 50.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,275.66 crore in December 2021 up 50.34% from Rs. 1,513.66 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.77 crore in December 2021 up 272.42% from Rs. 24.91 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 250.07 crore in December 2021 up 43.26% from Rs. 174.56 crore in December 2020.

Arvind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2020.

Arvind shares closed at 138.00 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.90% returns over the last 6 months and 177.95% over the last 12 months.