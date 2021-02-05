Arvind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,513.66 crore, down 19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,513.66 crore in December 2020 down 19% from Rs. 1,868.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.91 crore in December 2020 down 30.36% from Rs. 35.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.56 crore in December 2020 down 12.54% from Rs. 199.58 crore in December 2019.

Arvind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.38 in December 2019.

Arvind shares closed at 51.95 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 76.40% returns over the last 6 months and 20.53% over the last 12 months.