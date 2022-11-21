Arvee Laborator Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.74 crore, up 112.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvee Laboratories Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 22.74 crore in September 2022 up 112.51% from Rs. 10.70 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2022 up 182.19% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.33 crore in September 2022 up 88.14% from Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2021.
Arvee Laborator EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in September 2021.
|Arvee Laborator shares closed at 98.65 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.29% returns over the last 6 months and 32.06% over the last 12 months.
|Arvee Laboratories Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.74
|18.18
|10.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.74
|18.18
|10.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.02
|8.57
|4.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|7.24
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.63
|-3.25
|1.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.04
|0.92
|1.50
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.64
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.79
|2.44
|1.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.78
|1.61
|1.03
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.02
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.85
|1.64
|1.10
|Interest
|0.11
|0.11
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.74
|1.52
|1.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.74
|1.52
|1.04
|Tax
|0.69
|0.38
|0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.05
|1.14
|0.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.05
|1.14
|0.73
|Equity Share Capital
|11.02
|11.02
|11.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.86
|1.03
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|1.86
|1.03
|0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.86
|1.03
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|1.86
|1.03
|0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited