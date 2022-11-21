English
    Arvee Laborator Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.74 crore, up 112.51% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvee Laboratories Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.74 crore in September 2022 up 112.51% from Rs. 10.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2022 up 182.19% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.33 crore in September 2022 up 88.14% from Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2021.

    Arvee Laborator EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in September 2021.

    Arvee Laborator shares closed at 98.65 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.29% returns over the last 6 months and 32.06% over the last 12 months.

    Arvee Laboratories Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.7418.1810.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.7418.1810.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.028.574.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods--7.24--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.63-3.251.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.040.921.50
    Depreciation0.480.640.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.792.441.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.781.611.03
    Other Income0.060.020.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.851.641.10
    Interest0.110.110.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.741.521.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.741.521.04
    Tax0.690.380.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.051.140.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.051.140.73
    Equity Share Capital11.0211.0211.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.861.030.66
    Diluted EPS1.861.030.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.861.030.66
    Diluted EPS1.861.030.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

