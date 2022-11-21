Arvee Laborator Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.74 crore, up 112.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.74 crore in September 2022 up 112.51% from Rs. 10.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2022 up 182.19% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.33 crore in September 2022 up 88.14% from Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2021.

Arvee Laborator EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in September 2021.