Arvee Laborator Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.56 crore, down 0.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.56 crore in March 2023 down 0.84% from Rs. 12.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 98.82% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2023 down 30.29% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.

Arvee Laborator EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2022.

Arvee Laborator shares closed at 115.25 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.23% returns over the last 6 months and 24.86% over the last 12 months.