Arvee Laborator Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.56 crore, down 0.84% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvee Laboratories Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.56 crore in March 2023 down 0.84% from Rs. 12.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 98.82% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2023 down 30.29% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.

    Arvee Laborator EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2022.

    Arvee Laborator shares closed at 115.25 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.23% returns over the last 6 months and 24.86% over the last 12 months.

    Arvee Laboratories Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.5616.2512.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.5616.2512.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.1911.717.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.13-0.56-0.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.641.541.27
    Depreciation0.480.490.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.441.822.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.681.260.92
    Other Income0.060.070.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.741.321.13
    Interest0.070.090.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.671.231.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.671.231.04
    Tax0.660.310.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.920.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.920.79
    Equity Share Capital11.0211.0211.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.840.71
    Diluted EPS0.010.840.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.840.71
    Diluted EPS0.010.840.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am