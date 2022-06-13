Arvee Laborator Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.67 crore, up 43.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.67 crore in March 2022 up 43.12% from Rs. 8.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022 up 80.93% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022 up 30.6% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2021.

Arvee Laborator EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2021.

Arvee Laborator shares closed at 87.95 on June 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.53% returns over the last 6 months and -20.37% over the last 12 months.