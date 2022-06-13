Arvee Laborator Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.67 crore, up 43.12% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvee Laboratories Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.67 crore in March 2022 up 43.12% from Rs. 8.85 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022 up 80.93% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022 up 30.6% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2021.
Arvee Laborator EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2021.
Arvee Laborator shares closed at 87.95 on June 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.53% returns over the last 6 months and -20.37% over the last 12 months.
|Arvee Laboratories Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.67
|7.90
|8.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.67
|7.90
|8.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.41
|5.83
|7.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.16
|-1.57
|-2.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.27
|1.48
|1.74
|Depreciation
|0.62
|0.38
|0.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.61
|1.16
|1.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.92
|0.63
|0.43
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.12
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.13
|0.75
|0.72
|Interest
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.04
|0.67
|0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.04
|0.67
|0.63
|Tax
|0.25
|0.13
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.79
|0.53
|0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.79
|0.53
|0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|11.02
|11.02
|11.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.71
|0.48
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|0.71
|0.48
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.71
|0.48
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|0.71
|0.48
|0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
