Arvee Laborator Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.60 crore, down 58.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.60 crore in June 2023 down 58.21% from Rs. 18.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 down 57.26% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2023 down 53.07% from Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2022.

Arvee Laborator EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2022.

Arvee Laborator shares closed at 108.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.77% returns over the last 6 months and 34.05% over the last 12 months.