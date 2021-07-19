Arvee Laborator Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore, up 4.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore in June 2021 up 4.22% from Rs. 8.69 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021 up 5.2% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2021 up 9.56% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2020.

Arvee Laborator EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2020.

Arvee Laborator shares closed at 108.00 on July 16, 2021 (NSE)