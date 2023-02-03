Arvee Laborator Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.25 crore, up 105.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.25 crore in December 2022 up 105.69% from Rs. 7.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 72.49% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 up 60.18% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

Arvee Laborator EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2021.

