    Arvee Laborator Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.25 crore, up 105.69% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arvee Laboratories Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.25 crore in December 2022 up 105.69% from Rs. 7.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 72.49% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 up 60.18% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

    Arvee Laboratories Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.2522.747.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.2522.747.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.719.025.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.564.63-1.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.542.041.48
    Depreciation0.490.480.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.823.791.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.262.780.63
    Other Income0.070.060.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.322.850.75
    Interest0.090.110.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.232.740.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.232.740.67
    Tax0.310.690.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.922.050.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.922.050.53
    Equity Share Capital11.0211.0211.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.841.860.48
    Diluted EPS0.841.860.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.841.860.48
    Diluted EPS0.841.860.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited