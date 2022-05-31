ARUNIS ABODE Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 229.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in March 2022 up 229.22% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022 down 3316.77% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 down 2850% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

ARUNIS ABODE shares closed at 27.50 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)