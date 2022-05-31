ARUNIS ABODE Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 229.22% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ARUNIS ABODE are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in March 2022 up 229.22% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022 down 3316.77% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 down 2850% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.
ARUNIS ABODE shares closed at 27.50 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|ARUNIS ABODE
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.40
|0.25
|0.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.40
|0.25
|0.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.07
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.99
|0.10
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.68
|0.07
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.16
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|0.22
|-0.03
|Interest
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.62
|0.22
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.62
|0.22
|-0.03
|Tax
|-0.09
|0.05
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.53
|0.17
|-0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.53
|0.17
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.77
|0.58
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.77
|0.58
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.77
|0.58
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.77
|0.58
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited