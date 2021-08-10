ARUNIS ABODE Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 149900% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2021 up 149900% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 120.89% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021 up 171.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

ARUNIS ABODE EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.39 in June 2020.

ARUNIS ABODE shares closed at 23.45 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.56% returns over the last 6 months and 37.94% over the last 12 months.