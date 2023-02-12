ARUNIS ABODE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, up 288% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 288% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 up 444.07% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 up 386.96% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.