ARUNIS ABODE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, up 288% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 288% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 up 444.07% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 up 386.96% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

ARUNIS ABODE EPS has increased to Rs. 3.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2021.

ARUNIS ABODE shares closed at 28.70 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.60% returns over the last 6 months and 5.32% over the last 12 months.