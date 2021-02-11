ARUNIS ABODE Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 down 43.88% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 down 5.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2019.

ARUNIS ABODE EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.13 in December 2019.

ARUNIS ABODE shares closed at 22.45 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)