ARUNIS ABODE Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, up 100% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2022 up 101.74% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2022 up 89.13% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

ARUNIS ABODE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2021.

ARUNIS ABODE shares closed at 30.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and -8.95% over the last 12 months.