ARUNIS ABODE Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, up 318% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in March 2023 up 318% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 114.4% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 155.93% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

ARUNIS ABODE EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.77 in March 2022.

ARUNIS ABODE shares closed at 26.75 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.83% returns over the last 6 months and 7.00% over the last 12 months.