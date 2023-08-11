English
    ARUNIS ABODE Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 55.63% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ARUNIS ABODE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in June 2023 up 55.63% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 92.52% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 102.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022.

    ARUNIS ABODE shares closed at 22.80 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.25% returns over the last 6 months and -5.79% over the last 12 months.

    ARUNIS ABODE
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.471.670.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.471.670.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.060.13
    Depreciation0.040.040.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.450.831.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.75-1.62
    Other Income0.09-0.450.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.29-1.52
    Interest0.090.100.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.090.20-1.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.090.20-1.56
    Tax-0.030.18--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.060.01-1.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.060.01-1.56
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.060.07--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.120.08-1.56
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.390.25-5.22
    Diluted EPS-0.390.25-5.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.390.25-5.22
    Diluted EPS-0.390.25-5.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:44 pm

