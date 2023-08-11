ARUNIS ABODE Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 55.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in June 2023 up 55.63% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 92.52% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 102.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022.

ARUNIS ABODE shares closed at 22.80 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.25% returns over the last 6 months and -5.79% over the last 12 months.