ARUNIS ABODE Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, up 288% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 288% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2022 up 410.68% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2022 up 382.61% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.