    ARUNIS ABODE Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, up 288% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ARUNIS ABODE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 288% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2022 up 410.68% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2022 up 382.61% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

    ARUNIS ABODE
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.970.500.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.970.500.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.03--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.130.07
    Depreciation0.040.030.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.160.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.660.200.07
    Other Income0.420.640.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.070.840.22
    Interest0.090.06--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.980.780.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.980.780.22
    Tax0.040.010.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.940.760.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.940.760.18
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.05-0.02--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.890.740.18
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.982.470.58
    Diluted EPS2.982.470.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.982.470.58
    Diluted EPS2.982.470.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited