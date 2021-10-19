Artson Engg Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.18 crore, up 20.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.18 crore in September 2021 up 20.63% from Rs. 37.45 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021 up 135.75% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in September 2021 up 130% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2020.

Artson Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2020.

Artson Engg shares closed at 72.20 on October 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 75.67% returns over the last 6 months and 175.05% over the last 12 months.