Artson Engg Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.18 crore, up 10.91% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 31.18 crore in September 2018 up 10.91% from Rs. 28.11 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2018 down 3.84% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in September 2018 down 25.18% from Rs. 2.78 crore in September 2017.

Artson Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2017.

Artson Engg shares closed at 50.10 on October 25, 2018 (BSE) and has given -35.23% returns over the last 6 months and -39.60% over the last 12 months.