Artson Engg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.56 crore, down 30.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artson Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.56 crore in March 2022 down 30.87% from Rs. 67.35 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2022 down 276.7% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022 down 82.17% from Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2021.
Artson Engg shares closed at 97.75 on April 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 51.43% returns over the last 6 months and 108.87% over the last 12 months.
|
|Artson Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.56
|41.92
|67.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.56
|41.92
|67.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.64
|10.11
|40.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.65
|8.67
|2.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.66
|3.41
|3.37
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.36
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.97
|20.78
|16.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|-1.41
|3.61
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.03
|0.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.58
|-1.37
|4.37
|Interest
|2.43
|2.64
|2.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.85
|-4.01
|1.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.85
|-4.01
|1.65
|Tax
|0.11
|-0.05
|0.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.96
|-3.96
|1.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.96
|-3.96
|1.11
|Equity Share Capital
|3.69
|3.69
|3.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-1.07
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-1.07
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-1.07
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-1.07
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited