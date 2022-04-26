 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Artson Engg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.56 crore, down 30.87% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artson Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.56 crore in March 2022 down 30.87% from Rs. 67.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2022 down 276.7% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022 down 82.17% from Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2021.

Artson Engg shares closed at 97.75 on April 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 51.43% returns over the last 6 months and 108.87% over the last 12 months.

Artson Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 46.56 41.92 67.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 46.56 41.92 67.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.64 10.11 40.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.65 8.67 2.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.66 3.41 3.37
Depreciation 0.24 0.36 0.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.97 20.78 16.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.38 -1.41 3.61
Other Income 0.19 0.03 0.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.58 -1.37 4.37
Interest 2.43 2.64 2.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.85 -4.01 1.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.85 -4.01 1.65
Tax 0.11 -0.05 0.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.96 -3.96 1.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.96 -3.96 1.11
Equity Share Capital 3.69 3.69 3.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 -1.07 0.30
Diluted EPS -0.53 -1.07 0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.53 -1.07 0.30
Diluted EPS -0.53 -1.07 0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Artson Engg #Artson Engineering #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results
first published: Apr 26, 2022 11:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.