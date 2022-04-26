Artson Engg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.56 crore, down 30.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.56 crore in March 2022 down 30.87% from Rs. 67.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2022 down 276.7% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022 down 82.17% from Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2021.

Artson Engg shares closed at 97.75 on April 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 51.43% returns over the last 6 months and 108.87% over the last 12 months.