Artson Engg Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 67.35 crore, up 31.82% Y-o-Y

April 22, 2021
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artson Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 67.35 crore in March 2021 up 31.82% from Rs. 51.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021 down 39.77% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2021 down 35.03% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2020.

Artson Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2020.

Artson Engg shares closed at 41.10 on April 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 57.17% returns over the last 6 months and 65.06% over the last 12 months.

Artson Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations67.3524.5851.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations67.3524.5851.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials40.888.2216.31
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.30-2.032.46
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.373.313.91
Depreciation0.230.270.64
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.9614.0921.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.610.726.42
Other Income0.760.090.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.370.816.44
Interest2.712.452.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.65-1.643.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.65-1.643.89
Tax0.55-0.312.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.11-1.331.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.11-1.331.84
Equity Share Capital3.693.693.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.30-0.360.51
Diluted EPS0.30-0.360.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.30-0.360.51
Diluted EPS0.30-0.360.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 22, 2021 08:11 am

