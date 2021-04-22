Artson Engg Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 67.35 crore, up 31.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.35 crore in March 2021 up 31.82% from Rs. 51.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021 down 39.77% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2021 down 35.03% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2020.

Artson Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2020.

Artson Engg shares closed at 41.10 on April 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 57.17% returns over the last 6 months and 65.06% over the last 12 months.