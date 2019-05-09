Artson Engg Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 60.87 crore, up 30.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.87 crore in March 2019 up 30.29% from Rs. 46.72 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2019 up 1737% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2019 up 70.74% from Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2018.

Artson Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2018.

Artson Engg shares closed at 38.60 on May 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.52% returns over the last 6 months and -44.38% over the last 12 months.