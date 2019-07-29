Artson Engg Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 38.14 crore, up 5.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artson Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.14 crore in June 2019 up 5.45% from Rs. 36.17 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2019 up 105.66% from Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2019 up 312.12% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2018.

Artson Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2018.

Artson Engg shares closed at 48.95 on July 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given 8.78% returns over the last 6 months and -18.42% over the last 12 months.