Artson Engg Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 41.92 crore, up 70.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.92 crore in December 2021 up 70.6% from Rs. 24.58 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2021 down 197.14% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021 down 193.52% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2020.

Artson Engg shares closed at 111.95 on January 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 82.03% returns over the last 6 months and 199.33% over the last 12 months.