Artson Engg Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32.47 crore, up 9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artson Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.47 crore in December 2019 up 9% from Rs. 29.79 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2019 down 12.42% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2019 up 243.94% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2018.

Artson Engg shares closed at 42.00 on January 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.13% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.