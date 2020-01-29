Artson Engg Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32.47 crore, up 9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.47 crore in December 2019 up 9% from Rs. 29.79 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2019 down 12.42% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2019 up 243.94% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2018.

Artson Engg shares closed at 42.70 on January 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 6.88% returns over the last 6 months and 1.67% over the last 12 months.