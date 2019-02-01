Artson Engg Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 29.79 crore, up 6.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.79 crore in December 2018 up 6.22% from Rs. 28.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2018 down 361.5% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2018 down 59.51% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2017.

Artson Engg shares closed at 54.75 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -12.12% returns over the last 6 months and -40.97% over the last 12 months.