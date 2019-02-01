Artson Engg Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 29.79 crore, up 6.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artson Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.79 crore in December 2018 up 6.22% from Rs. 28.05 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2018 down 361.5% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2018 down 59.51% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2017.
Artson Engg shares closed at 54.75 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -12.12% returns over the last 6 months and -40.97% over the last 12 months.
|
|Artson Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.79
|31.18
|28.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.79
|31.18
|28.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.49
|12.87
|10.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.85
|-0.86
|-4.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.71
|2.86
|2.49
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.27
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.62
|15.72
|19.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|0.32
|-0.23
|Other Income
|1.49
|1.49
|3.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.03
|1.81
|3.04
|Interest
|1.66
|1.46
|1.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.63
|0.35
|1.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.63
|0.35
|1.75
|Tax
|0.44
|-0.15
|1.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.07
|0.50
|0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.07
|0.50
|0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|3.69
|3.69
|3.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.14
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.14
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.14
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.14
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited