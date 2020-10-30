172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|artemis-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-20-48-crore-up-13-06-y-o-y-6042141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Artemis Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.48 crore, up 13.06% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artemis Electricals are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.48 crore in September 2020 up 13.06% from Rs. 18.11 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2020 down 90.91% from Rs. 5.70 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2020 down 81.7% from Rs. 8.25 crore in September 2019.

Artemis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.31 in September 2019.

Artemis shares closed at 54.90 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -57.44% returns over the last 6 months and -61.87% over the last 12 months.

Artemis Electricals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations20.4812.1718.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations20.4812.1718.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.731.4211.56
Purchase of Traded Goods0.13--0.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.080.15-2.94
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.270.210.35
Depreciation0.580.570.43
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.959.551.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.890.276.38
Other Income0.030.121.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.930.397.82
Interest0.230.200.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.690.197.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.690.197.62
Tax0.170.051.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.520.145.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.520.145.70
Equity Share Capital24.7024.7024.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----49.58
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.210.062.31
Diluted EPS0.210.062.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.210.062.31
Diluted EPS0.210.062.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Artemis #Artemis Electricals #Consumer Goods - Electronic #Earnings First-Cut #Results

