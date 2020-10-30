Artemis Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.48 crore, up 13.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.48 crore in September 2020 up 13.06% from Rs. 18.11 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2020 down 90.91% from Rs. 5.70 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2020 down 81.7% from Rs. 8.25 crore in September 2019.

Artemis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.31 in September 2019.

Artemis shares closed at 54.90 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -57.44% returns over the last 6 months and -61.87% over the last 12 months.