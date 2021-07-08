Artemis Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.02 crore, down 85.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.02 crore in March 2021 down 85.4% from Rs. 54.95 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2021 down 83.86% from Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2021 down 71.78% from Rs. 7.83 crore in March 2020.

Artemis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.26 in March 2020.

Artemis shares closed at 54.10 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given -14.74% returns over the last 6 months and -43.32% over the last 12 months.