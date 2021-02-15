Artemis Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore, down 66.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.28 crore in December 2020 down 66.91% from Rs. 12.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2020 down 700.56% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2020 down 232.53% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2019.

Artemis shares closed at 50.60 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given -39.29% returns over the last 6 months and -47.78% over the last 12 months.