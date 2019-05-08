Artemis Global Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019 up 182.98% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

Artemis Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2018.

Artemis Global shares closed at 59.35 on May 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.91% returns over the last 6 months and -41.24% over the last 12 months.