Artemis Elect Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.00 crore, down 26.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.00 crore in September 2021 down 26.76% from Rs. 20.48 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021 down 250.86% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021 down 62.91% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2020.

Artemis Elect shares closed at 50.55 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.50% returns over the last 6 months and -9.25% over the last 12 months.