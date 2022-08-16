 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Artemis Elect Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore, up 106.66% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artemis Electricals and Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore in June 2022 up 106.66% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022 down 2277.03% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022 down 164.29% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.

Artemis Elect shares closed at 51.40 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.75% returns over the last 6 months and -8.70% over the last 12 months.

Artemis Electricals and Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.96 11.93 2.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.96 11.93 2.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.64 5.43 1.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.07 0.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.41 0.47 -0.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.39 0.11
Depreciation 0.40 0.52 0.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.33 6.36 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.94 -1.31 0.37
Other Income -- 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.94 -1.31 0.37
Interest 2.93 2.72 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.86 -4.03 0.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.86 -4.03 0.18
Tax -0.87 -0.56 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.99 -3.46 0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.99 -3.46 0.14
Equity Share Capital 25.10 25.10 25.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.19 -1.38 0.06
Diluted EPS -1.19 -1.38 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.19 -1.38 0.06
Diluted EPS -1.19 -1.38 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 01:40 pm
