Artemis Elect Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore, up 106.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artemis Electricals and Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore in June 2022 up 106.66% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022 down 2277.03% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022 down 164.29% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.
Artemis Elect shares closed at 51.40 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.75% returns over the last 6 months and -8.70% over the last 12 months.
|
|Artemis Electricals and Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.96
|11.93
|2.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.96
|11.93
|2.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.64
|5.43
|1.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.07
|0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.41
|0.47
|-0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.39
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.40
|0.52
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.33
|6.36
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.94
|-1.31
|0.37
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.94
|-1.31
|0.37
|Interest
|2.93
|2.72
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.86
|-4.03
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.86
|-4.03
|0.18
|Tax
|-0.87
|-0.56
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.99
|-3.46
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.99
|-3.46
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|25.10
|25.10
|25.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|-1.38
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|-1.38
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|-1.38
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|-1.38
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited