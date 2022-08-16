Artemis Elect Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore, up 106.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore in June 2022 up 106.66% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022 down 2277.03% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022 down 164.29% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2021.

Artemis Elect shares closed at 51.40 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.75% returns over the last 6 months and -8.70% over the last 12 months.