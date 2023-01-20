Artemis Elect Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.75 crore, up 314.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.75 crore in December 2022 up 314.85% from Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2022 up 131.98% from Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2022 up 163.18% from Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021.

Artemis Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.03 in December 2021.

Artemis Elect shares closed at 97.55 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 105.37% returns over the last 6 months and 97.67% over the last 12 months.