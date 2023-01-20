English
    Artemis Elect Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.75 crore, up 314.85% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artemis Electricals and Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.75 crore in December 2022 up 314.85% from Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2022 up 131.98% from Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2022 up 163.18% from Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021.

    Artemis Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.03 in December 2021.

    Artemis Elect shares closed at 97.55 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 105.37% returns over the last 6 months and 97.67% over the last 12 months.

    Artemis Electricals and Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.751.535.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.751.535.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.160.750.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.250.120.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.120.11
    Depreciation0.410.400.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.340.0911.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.480.04-8.18
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.480.04-8.18
    Interest1.233.271.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.25-3.24-10.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.25-3.24-10.10
    Tax0.82-1.39-2.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.43-1.84-7.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.43-1.84-7.60
    Equity Share Capital25.1025.1025.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.97-0.73-3.03
    Diluted EPS0.97-0.73-3.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.97-0.73-3.03
    Diluted EPS0.97-0.73-3.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm