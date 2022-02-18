Artemis Elect Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore, up 16.99% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artemis Electricals and Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore in December 2021 up 16.99% from Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2021 down 446.85% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021 down 603.64% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2020.
Artemis Elect shares closed at 55.15 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.06% returns over the last 6 months and 22.83% over the last 12 months.
|Artemis Electricals and Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.00
|15.00
|4.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.00
|15.00
|4.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.65
|8.53
|4.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|5.50
|0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.07
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.46
|0.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.90
|0.34
|0.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.18
|0.10
|-1.69
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.18
|0.10
|-1.67
|Interest
|1.92
|1.05
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.10
|-0.96
|-1.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.10
|-0.96
|-1.86
|Tax
|-2.50
|-0.17
|-0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.60
|-0.78
|-1.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.60
|-0.78
|-1.39
|Equity Share Capital
|25.10
|25.10
|24.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.03
|-0.31
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-3.03
|-0.31
|-0.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.03
|-0.31
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-3.03
|-0.31
|-0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited