Artemis Elect Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore, up 16.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore in December 2021 up 16.99% from Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2021 down 446.85% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021 down 603.64% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2020.

Artemis Elect shares closed at 55.15 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.06% returns over the last 6 months and 22.83% over the last 12 months.