English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Artefact Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore, up 18.58% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artefact Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore in March 2023 up 18.58% from Rs. 4.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2023 up 225.43% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2023 down 29.57% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2022.

    Artefact EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2022.

    Artefact shares closed at 53.51 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.82% returns over the last 6 months and 1.73% over the last 12 months.

    Artefact Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.234.404.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.234.404.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.33--0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.701.561.45
    Depreciation0.100.130.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.532.111.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.580.611.20
    Other Income0.940.950.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.521.572.17
    Interest0.400.460.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.111.101.41
    Exceptional Items1.81----
    P/L Before Tax2.931.101.41
    Tax0.570.180.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.360.920.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.360.920.72
    Equity Share Capital7.287.287.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.511.271.45
    Diluted EPS3.511.271.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.511.271.45
    Diluted EPS3.511.271.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Artefact #Artefact Projects #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:33 am