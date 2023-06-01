Artefact Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore, up 18.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore in March 2023 up 18.58% from Rs. 4.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2023 up 225.43% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2023 down 29.57% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2022.

Artefact EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2022.

Artefact shares closed at 53.51 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.82% returns over the last 6 months and 1.73% over the last 12 months.