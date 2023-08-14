Artefact Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, down 5.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in June 2023 down 5.2% from Rs. 4.47 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2023 up 15.07% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2023 down 24.66% from Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2022.

Artefact EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2022.

Artefact shares closed at 53.91 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.24% returns over the last 6 months and 8.47% over the last 12 months.