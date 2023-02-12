Artefact Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore, down 24.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore in December 2022 down 24.79% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 0.81% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 down 15% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021.