Artefact Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore, down 24.79% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artefact Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore in December 2022 down 24.79% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 0.81% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 down 15% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021.

    Artefact Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.404.075.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.404.075.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.561.343.73
    Depreciation0.130.130.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.111.810.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.610.780.88
    Other Income0.950.740.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.571.521.85
    Interest0.460.460.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.101.071.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.101.071.23
    Tax0.180.110.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.920.960.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.920.960.91
    Equity Share Capital7.287.287.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.271.321.26
    Diluted EPS1.271.321.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.271.321.26
    Diluted EPS1.271.321.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited