Artefact Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore, down 24.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore in December 2022 down 24.79% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 0.81% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 down 15% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2021.

Artefact EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in December 2021.

Read More

Artefact shares closed at 44.70 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.07% returns over the last 6 months and -42.58% over the last 12 months.