 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Art Nirman Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.72 crore, down 73.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Art Nirman are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.72 crore in September 2022 down 73.36% from Rs. 25.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 96.89% from Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 up 114.56% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2021.

Art Nirman shares closed at 66.70 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.89% returns over the last 6 months and -22.22% over the last 12 months.

Art Nirman
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.72 0.30 25.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.72 0.30 25.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.38 1.69 5.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.81 -3.89 20.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.23 0.22 0.23
Depreciation 0.18 0.18 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.16 2.23 0.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.13 -1.23
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.12 -1.21
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 -0.13 -1.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 -0.13 -1.22
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.13 -1.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.13 -1.22
Equity Share Capital 24.96 24.96 24.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.05 -0.49
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.05 -0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.05 -0.49
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.05 -0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Art Nirman #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm