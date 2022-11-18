Art Nirman Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.72 crore, down 73.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.72 crore in September 2022 down 73.36% from Rs. 25.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 96.89% from Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 up 114.56% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2021.

Art Nirman shares closed at 66.70 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.89% returns over the last 6 months and -22.22% over the last 12 months.