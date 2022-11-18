English
    Art Nirman Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.72 crore, down 73.36% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Art Nirman are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.72 crore in September 2022 down 73.36% from Rs. 25.24 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 96.89% from Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 up 114.56% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2021.

    Art Nirman shares closed at 66.70 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.89% returns over the last 6 months and -22.22% over the last 12 months.

    Art Nirman
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.720.3025.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.720.3025.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.381.695.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.81-3.8920.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.220.23
    Depreciation0.180.180.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.162.230.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.13-1.23
    Other Income0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.12-1.21
    Interest0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.13-1.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.13-1.22
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.13-1.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.13-1.22
    Equity Share Capital24.9624.9624.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.05-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.05-0.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.05-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.05-0.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm