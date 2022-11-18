Art Nirman Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.72 crore, down 73.36% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Art Nirman are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.72 crore in September 2022 down 73.36% from Rs. 25.24 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 96.89% from Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 up 114.56% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2021.
Art Nirman shares closed at 66.70 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.89% returns over the last 6 months and -22.22% over the last 12 months.
|Art Nirman
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.72
|0.30
|25.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.72
|0.30
|25.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.38
|1.69
|5.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.81
|-3.89
|20.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.22
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.16
|2.23
|0.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.13
|-1.23
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.12
|-1.21
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.13
|-1.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|-0.13
|-1.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|-0.13
|-1.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|-0.13
|-1.22
|Equity Share Capital
|24.96
|24.96
|24.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.05
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.05
|-0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.05
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.05
|-0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited