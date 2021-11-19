Art Nirman Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.24 crore, down 22.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.24 crore in September 2021 down 22.3% from Rs. 32.49 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2021 down 147.08% from Rs. 2.58 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2021 down 126.61% from Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2020.

Art Nirman shares closed at 81.70 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)