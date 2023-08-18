Art Nirman Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore, up 1638.37% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 5.22 11.68 0.30 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5.22 11.68 0.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4.35 4.24 1.69 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.90 4.77 -3.89 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.25 0.27 0.22 Depreciation 0.17 0.18 0.18 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.31 1.68 2.23 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 0.54 -0.13 Other Income 0.16 0.02 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.20 0.56 -0.12 Interest 0.01 0.20 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.19 0.36 -0.13 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.19 0.36 -0.13 Tax -- -0.03 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.19 0.39 -0.13 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.19 0.39 -0.13 Equity Share Capital 24.96 24.96 24.96 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.08 0.16 -0.05 Diluted EPS 0.08 0.16 -0.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.08 0.16 -0.05 Diluted EPS 0.08 0.16 -0.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited